JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,788 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

IVLU stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

