Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.