Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.