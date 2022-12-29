1,502 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Republic Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $129.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day moving average is $135.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

