Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $515.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $532.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.78. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

