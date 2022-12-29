Columbus Macro LLC Sells 256 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MCK opened at $377.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.29. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.
In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
