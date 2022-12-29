Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 785.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 133,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 28.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAZ opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

