Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $331.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.15. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

