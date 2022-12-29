Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.50 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 823,505 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.92 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $30.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.

