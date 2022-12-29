The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Decreased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

