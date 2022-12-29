Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 1,411 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

