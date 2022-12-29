FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $302.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

