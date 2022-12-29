Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inter Parfums by 75.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.55.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,358. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

