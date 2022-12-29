FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MEAR opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.