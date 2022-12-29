ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $212,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of ESE opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

