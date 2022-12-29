FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

See Also

