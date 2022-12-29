Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 4.9% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $285.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.