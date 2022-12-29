Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $3,252,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 46.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

ITW opened at $220.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $202.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

