LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $362.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.