West Branch Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,304,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 299,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

PG opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $362.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

