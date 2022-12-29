The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

NYSE:PG opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $362.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average of $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

