Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $84.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
