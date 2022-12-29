NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.44 billion-$6.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. NetApp also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 176.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after buying an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,162,000 after buying an additional 235,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 144.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,861 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 174,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

