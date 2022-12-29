Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $74.98.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hibbett by 14.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.