JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

