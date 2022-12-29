TheStreet Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to C+

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 949.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

