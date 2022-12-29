Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,794,328 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 1,029,433 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 302,948 shares of company stock worth $11,038,422 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 618.3% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 119,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 102,945 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 12,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,177,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,130,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

