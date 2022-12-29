JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.1% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.83 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.