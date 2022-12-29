Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,378.28 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,763.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,490.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,497.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,822.46.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

