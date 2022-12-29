JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 546,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after buying an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after buying an additional 484,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Honda Motor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 287,536 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 282,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

