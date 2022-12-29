Charles L. Frischer Buys 6,158 Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles L. Frischer bought 6,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $17,180.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 453,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,026.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Regional Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RHE opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Institutional Trading of Regional Health Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

Featured Articles

