Michael Desimone Sells 996 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Desimone sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total transaction of C$17,758.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$653,080.42.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$17.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.27 and a 1 year high of C$54.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -6.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.07.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

