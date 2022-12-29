Peter M. Carlson Sells 4,992 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 4,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $14,077.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 565,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,880.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $308.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.76. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

