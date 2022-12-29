Scott D. Sandell Sells 390 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 390 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $12,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -0.69. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Arcellx

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.