Scott D. Sandell Sells 390 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 390 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $12,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Arcellx Stock Performance
ACLX opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -0.69. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $33.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcellx by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.