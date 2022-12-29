Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 800 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $632,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

