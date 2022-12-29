Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 800 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00.

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 0.88.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

