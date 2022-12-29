Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 800 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00.

FWONK stock opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -449.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

