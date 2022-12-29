Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Director Thomas John Dietz Sells 22,500 Shares

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) Director Thomas John Dietz sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $26,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Up 20.6 %

EIGR opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 464,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 148,035 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,754 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.