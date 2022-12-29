Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 800 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.11 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15.
Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
