James H. Lee Sells 4,180 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE DINO opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

