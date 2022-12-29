Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 2,081 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,081 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $206,247.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,321,097.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SiTime Stock Up 1.1 %

SiTime stock opened at $97.24 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $303.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITM. Barclays dropped their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth about $189,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 34.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

