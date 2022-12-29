Yandex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Price Performance

Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 8.60%.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

Yandex Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Yandex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Yandex by 16.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Yandex by 3.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 84,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Yandex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 527,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.