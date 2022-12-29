Yandex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.
Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 8.60%.
Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.
