Claire Poll Sells 240,000 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $645,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,748.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Verona Pharma Stock Performance
Verona Pharma stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $25.49.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $254,000.
Verona Pharma Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.