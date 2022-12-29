Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,660 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95.
- On Monday, October 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $69,266.37.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,768.24.
NASDAQ NTRA opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
