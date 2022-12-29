Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,660 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95.

On Monday, October 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05.

On Monday, October 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $69,266.37.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,768.24.

Natera Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.