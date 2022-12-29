Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 9,257 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $39,712.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,095.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Performance

AIP opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 55.25%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Arteris

AIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Arteris to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIP. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 543,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 206,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 199,663 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 396,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 197,512 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 156,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 99,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.