Patricia E. Lopez Sells 244 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $344.41 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.59.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.23.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

