John F. Carmody Sells 2,250 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $233,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norwood Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Norwood Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

