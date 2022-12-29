Eagle Point Credit Management Purchases 5,653 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 5,653 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $44,489.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,190,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,071.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 6,500 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00.
- On Monday, December 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 979 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $8,879.53.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $28,664.98.
- On Monday, December 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 9,305 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,629.55.
- On Friday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973.47.
- On Monday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 825 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,262.50.
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $16,528.80.
- On Friday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,895.50.
- On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,903.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,661.04.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 0.1 %
ACR opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 150.87 and a quick ratio of 150.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
