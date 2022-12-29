Eagle Point Credit Management Purchases 5,653 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 5,653 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $44,489.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,190,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,071.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 6,500 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 979 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $8,879.53.

On Thursday, December 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $28,664.98.

On Monday, December 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 9,305 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,629.55.

On Friday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,973.47.

On Monday, November 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 825 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,262.50.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $16,528.80.

On Friday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,895.50.

On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,903.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,661.04.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

ACR opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 150.87 and a quick ratio of 150.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth about $663,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

