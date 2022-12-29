Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Major Shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc Sells 50,100 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 50,100 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $47,094.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,289,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Osmium Partners, Llc sold 26,601 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $19,418.73.

NYSE:LOV opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

