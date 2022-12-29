Carleton M. Miller Acquires 111,094 Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) CEO Carleton M. Miller bought 111,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $54,436.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,444,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,755.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vislink Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of VISL stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 64.31%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vislink Technologies

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Vislink Technologies from $0.88 to $0.63 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vislink Technologies

(Get Rating)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact H.D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.